Military operations against militants in SW Pakistan leave 255 dead, including 36 civilians

The death toll in the ongoing military operations against the militants in southwestern Pakistan climbed to 255, after 20 more suspected militants were killed, while five more security personnel and five more civilians lost their lives over the past day, a security official said on Wednesday.

The militants were killed during an ongoing security sweep across Balochistan province following Saturday's coordinated attacks at 12 locations in the region, a security official, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu.

"So far, 197 terrorists have been killed in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations during past four days," the official said.

The death toll of security personnel also rose to 22, while a total of 36 civilians, including women and children, lost their lives in the militants' attacks, he added.

Security forces launched operations against militants across Balochistan on Friday.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which has long targeted security forces in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Mobile and internet services remain suspended in several districts, while train services to other parts of the country have also been halted for a fifth consecutive day. Roads from the city of Dera Ghazi Khan to Rakhni town and from Nushki to Taftan also remain closed.

Balochistan emerged as the main theater of militant activity and security force operations, although it remained relatively calm for much of the month.

The mineral-rich province -- a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor -- has long been a hotspot for militancy, with some Baloch separatist groups fighting for what they describe as the "liberation" of the province.





