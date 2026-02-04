News World Fenerbahce sign France international N’Golo Kante from Al-Ittihad

Fenerbahçe have officially completed the signing of N’Golo Kanté from Al-Ittihad, bringing a dramatic transfer saga to a successful close on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder is a Premier League winner with both Leicester and Chelsea, who he left in 2023 to head to the Saudi Pro League.



A February deal seeing Kante move to Fenerbahce looked to have collapsed as the Turkish club claimed the deal was unable to go ahead, despite agreements being in place, due to an issue at Al-Ittihad's end.



But the Istanbul outfit have now confirmed the 2018 World Cup winner's switch has been given the green light.



Kante moves to the Turkish Super Lig as Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri heads the other way and joins Al-Ittihad from Fenerbahce.



The France midfielder has won 65 caps for his country and is pushing to play a part at this summer's World Cup.









