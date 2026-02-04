At least 14 dead after migrant boat collides with Greek Coast Guard vessel

At least 14 people died after a speedboat carrying migrants and a Greek Coast Guard patrol vessel collided off the island of Chios, local authorities said late Tuesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening near Mirsinidi Beach on Chios as rescue teams recovered 14 bodies from the sea following the collision, public broadcaster ERT reported, citing the Greek Coast Guard.

Injured migrants, including seven children and two pregnant women, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two Coast Guard personnel -- a female officer with a concussion and a male officer with an upper limb injury -- were also hospitalized, according to the report.

Meanwhile, four migrants were reported to be in critical condition, suffering from severe injuries including liver rupture, a collapsed lung, splenic rupture and traumatic brain injuries.

Following the incident, Greek authorities launched a large-scale search and rescue operation involving a private boat carrying civilian divers and a military helicopter equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

The Defense Ministry confirmed that an Air Force Super Puma helicopter was deployed to join the rescue efforts.