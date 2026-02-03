Zelensky says fewer Russian attacks on infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said the number of Russian attacks on energy facilities in his country has declined.



While infrastructure sites in frontline areas were again hit by shelling, including local power generators, there were no attacks during the day using missiles or Shahed combat drones, Zelensky said in his evening video address.



He attributed the reduction to pressure from the United States on Moscow.



"This demonstrates that when the United States has the motive to really change the situation, the situation can change," Zelensky said.



Looking ahead to planned talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the war in Ukraine, Zelensky also announced further bilateral discussions with the US on security guarantees.



It was important to maintain pressure on Moscow to achieve a diplomatic solution, he said.



Ukraine has been defending itself with Western assistance against a full-scale Russian invasion for nearly four years. During that time, the Russian military has systematically knocked out power plants and substations.



Ukraine has entered its most severe energy crisis since the start of the war this winter, amid freezing temperatures.



Last week, US President Donald Trump said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had agreed, at his request, to pause attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. Moscow initially confirmed this. Later statements, however, have suggested that the limited pause has since ended.

