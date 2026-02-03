Top diplomats of New Zealand, Germany vow to deepen ties

New Zealand and Germany's foreign ministers vowed to deepen bilateral ties and reaffirmed their shared commitment to the Antarctic Treaty System.

In a joint statement issued Tuesday after New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters met his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in the Bay of Islands on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, the two sides also agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The ministers said they would enhance collaboration to promote shared interests in Antarctica, including through scientific research and operational coordination.

Both countries operate Antarctic stations in the Ross Sea region, namely Germany's Gondwana Station and New Zealand's Scott Base, and agreed to continue sharing operational knowledge and best practices.

They also underlined their strong interest in safeguarding Antarctica as a peaceful, demilitarized region, free of commercial mining and comprehensively protected under international law.

Later, Peters said in a separate statement that New Zealand and Germany had agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership.

"New Zealand and Germany share deep concerns about global developments across Europe, the Middle East and the Indo Pacific," he said, adding: "At a time of geostrategic upheaval, it is important to reinforce relationships with trusted partners."

The two countries formally established diplomatic relations in 1953. Germany is New Zealand's largest trading partner within the European Union, with bilateral trade standing at around $5 billion in 2024.