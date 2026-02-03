Kremlin says it has heard no statements from India on halting Russian oil purchases

The Kremlin ⁠said on Tuesday that it had heard ‍no statements from India about ‌halting purchases ‍of Russian oil and that Moscow intended to develop its strategic partnership with New Delhi.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade ⁠deal with India that slashes U.S. tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50% in exchange ‌for India halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

Kremlin spokesman ‍Dmitry Peskov said ‍Russia valued ‍its relationship with India ⁠and ‍would continue to develop its strategic partnership.







