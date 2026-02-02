US Envoy Witkoff, Iranian foreign minister expected to meet in Istanbul for nuclear talks: Report

US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to hold talks in Istanbul on Friday as part of renewed diplomatic efforts over Iran's nuclear program, according to a report by Axios on Monday.

Citing sources familiar with the discussions, the report noted that preparations are underway for the meeting, while another cautioned that plans remain fluid and have not yet been finalized.

The planned talks are taking place after US President Donald Trump's statement last week in a social media post that a massive "armada" was heading toward Iran, while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately. He later said that Iran was "seriously talking" with the US.

The US president has threatened military action against Iran amid rising tensions following anti-government protests in Iran in late December.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar have played a central role in facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran over recent days.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi traveled to Istanbul last Friday, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

While no official statement was released, Iran's Tasnim News Agency said that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order to resume nuclear negotiations with the US, involving senior officials from both countries.