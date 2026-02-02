Spain condemns Israeli ban on Doctors Without Borders

The Spanish government on Monday condemned the Israeli decision to ban the activities of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Gaza Strip.

"The Spanish Government condemns the decision by the Israeli authorities to impose a halt on the activities of Medecins Sans Frontieres, which are essential to alleviating the dramatic health situation of the Gazan population in the Gaza Strip," the Foreign Ministry announced in a written statement.

The statement reiterated that international humanitarian NGOs, like MSF, provide "irreplaceable assistance" in life-saving services across Gaza and the West Bank.

"The work of MSF in Gaza, as well as that of all humanitarian organizations in the field of health, is essential in addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip, providing vital assistance to the Palestinian population in Gaza who are subjected to unbearable violence," it added.

The Spanish government also urged Tel Aviv to reverse the decision, saying it "seriously undermines the most basic moral principles," and reminded Israel of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law and to reduce the suffering of all human beings.

Israel on Sunday banned the activities of the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the Gaza Strip and ordered the organization to leave the enclave by Feb. 28.

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which oversees dealings with humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza and the West Bank, said the decision was taken after the charity refused to submit its staff lists to Tel Aviv.

MSF is one of the largest humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza, and halting its activities is expected to cause severe damage to the already scarce medical services available in the enclave.

Israel's two-year war on Gaza has killed nearly 71,800 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,400. The assault has destroyed roughly 90% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with UN estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.



