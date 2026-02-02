Son of Norwegian crown princess arrested ahead of rape trial over new alleged offenses

This file photo taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (AFP File Photo)

Oslo District Court on Monday ordered Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, to be held in custody for four weeks following his arrest on Sunday evening, Norwegian police confirmed.

Hoiby was charged with assault, threats with a knife, and violation of a restraining order, broadcaster NRK reported.

Authorities say the alleged offenses occurred over the weekend and involved a woman in the district of Oslo.

"The court believes that there is reasonable cause for suspicion for the three counts in the indictment. It is therefore more likely that the accused is guilty than not guilty according to the charges," the detention order stated.

Hoiby faces a total of 38 charges, including domestic violence and multiple rapes, according to his defense lawyers. The accused denies criminal liability for the most serious counts.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and is expected to last seven weeks.

Separately, newly released documents revealed that Mette-Marit had maintained years of contact with Jeffrey Epstein, met him multiple times, and even borrowed his house in 2013.

Following the disclosure, she expressed regret over her interactions with the late convicted sex offender, calling them "simply embarrassing."

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in the US state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.