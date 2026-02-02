New round of US-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that the second round of the US-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks will take place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the talks originally scheduled for Feb. 1 was postponed to adjust the schedules of all participants.

"Indeed, Wednesday-Thursday, this second round will take place. In Abu Dhabi, this, too, we can confirm," Peskov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that the second round of talks that had to take place on Feb.1 was rescheduled for Feb. 4-5.

Commenting on the negotiation progress, Peskov said: "On some issues, we have clearly progressed because there were discussions and conversations, and on some issues, it is easier to find common ground."

At the same time, there are issues where finding common ground is harder, he said, adding: "Unfortunately, convergence cannot yet be confirmed there."

Asked whether the energy truce is still in effect, Peskov said: "I have nothing to add to what I told you at the previous conference call, where we talked specifically about Feb. 1."

Last week, Peskov said the Russian side agreed to the proposal of US President Donald Trump not to strike at the Ukraine's energy infrastructure to create favorable conditions for negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Peskov reiterated the invitation to the Ukrainian leader to come to Moscow.

"Zelensky offers contacts. Putin said that they are possible in Moscow. This position remains ours. It is sufficiently consistent," he said. "We retain our openness to negotiations. You see that work is being done through working groups. We welcome this, and we are ready to continue this work in the interests of resolving the situation in Ukraine."

Commenting on a visit by Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Miami, the US, on Jan. 31, Peskov said the diplomat handles economic ties with America.

"Dmitriev chairs the working group on economic interaction. Mostly, these issues fall within the scope of responsibilities of Mr. Dmitriev," he said.

Regarding the situation in Iran, where the US has threatened to intervene if it does not make a deal on its nuclear program, Peskov said Moscow maintains its willingness to contribute to de-escalation.

"Russia continues its efforts, continues contacts with all interested parties, and to the best of its ability, maintains its readiness to contribute to reducing tension around Iran," he said.

Commenting on the idea of French authorities to establish a communication channel with Russia, Peskov said it was "sound."

"The very idea that communication channels are needed is sound. And we share this view," he said, adding there is currently no clarity on the possible organization of contacts between Putin and his French counterpart Macron.

Asked whether there are discussions with Washington and Tehran on the possibility of exporting enriched uranium from Iran to Russia, Peskov said the issue has long been on the agenda, and Moscow continues contacts with all interested parties.