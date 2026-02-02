Israel says it 'eliminated' Hezbollah official in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military on Sunday said it "eliminated" a Hezbollah engineering commander in southern Lebanon.



"ELIMINATED: Ali Dawoud Amich, who served as a head of division in Hezbollah's engineering department," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a social media post.



"Ali was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah's terror infrastructure in the Al-Dweir area in southern Lebanon and advanced terror attacks against IDF troops, constituting a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."



As part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that has been in effect since the end of November 2024, the Iranian-backed Shiite militia was to be disarmed.



A key deadline for the disarmament of Hezbollah, which the Lebanese government tasked the army with, expired at the end of December.



Israel accuses Hezbollah of reorganizing and rearming in violation of the agreement. As a result, the military has continued to attack its neighbour on an almost daily basis.



According to government figures, more than 300 people have been killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire came into effect. The United Nations says more than 100 of them were civilians.

