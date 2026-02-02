Iran foreign minister says mistrust must be overcome for US talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed the importance of building trust for negotiations with the United States amid escalating tensions.



"Unfortunately, we have lost our trust [in] the US as a negotiating partner," Araghchi told US broadcaster CNN.



"We need to overcome this mistrust," Araghchi said when asked how a meaningful negotiation process could be initiated. Over the weekend, there had been signs of progress towards negotiations between Washington and Tehran.



Araghchi told CNN that "some friendly countries in the region" were "trying to build confidence and to prepare the ground for a meaningful negotiation, and we are working with them, and we are exchanging messages." Araghchi described these talks as "fruitful."



US President Donald Trump also told journalists at the weekend that Iran was "talking to us, seriously talking to us."



On Saturday, Qatar's foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met Araghchi and Ali Larijani, the secretary general of Iran's Security Council, in Tehran.



Qatar maintains good relations with both Tehran and Washington and has already mediated between the two countries in the past.



A war would be a disaster for everyone, Araghchi continued. Iran had learnt many lessons in the last war. He now sees his country as well prepared, Araghchi said, adding that being prepared does not mean Iran wants war.



The minister also said that the rights of the people who were arrested during the latest wave of protests in Iran in January against the country's authoritarian leadership would be "observed and guaranteed."



There had been no plan for hangings, he said. Trump had warned Iran against executing protesters. He repeatedly threatened the state leadership in Tehran with military strikes, citing the brutal repression of demonstrators. Thousands of people were killed during the protests.