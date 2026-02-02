In response to released Epstein files, Russia's envoy says 'satanist cabal' exploited situation in Ukraine

Commenting on recently released correspondence linked to disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Monday that a "satanist cabal" benefited from the 2014 coup in Ukraine.

Dmitriev shared an image on the US social media company X that he said was taken from Epstein's correspondence, in which Epstein allegedly referred to developments in Ukraine in a message believed to have been addressed to French banker Ariane de Rothschild.

"Satanist cabal saw and benefited from 'many opportunities, many' following a coup in Ukraine that led to the Ukrainian conflict," Dmitriev wrote.

On Jan. 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all documents related to the Epstein case had been made public.

The disclosure of over 3 million pages includes references to numerous prominent figures, among them US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and former US President Bill Clinton.

According to the released material, Epstein referenced Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan protests in correspondence allegedly sent to Ariane de Rothschild, stating that the "Ukraine upheaval should provide many opportunities, many."

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit such offenses. He was denied bail by a Manhattan court and was later found dead by suicide in his cell while awaiting trial.

Kirill Dmitriev has served as Russia's special envoy for a Ukrainian settlement since early 2025.