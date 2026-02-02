British MP Dan Norris rearrested over sex offense allegations

UK lawmaker Dan Norris, who was suspended from the Labour Party last year on suspicion of sexual offenses against a girl, child abduction, and rape, has been rearrested, police confirmed on Monday.

Norris, 66, has been rearrested for a second time, accused of a string of sexual offenses, Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

"An investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual offenses, which resulted in the arrest of a man in his sixties, is continuing," noted the police.

Norris, who was elected as the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham in July 2024, was suspended from the Labour Party after his arrest in April 2025.

"The man was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offenses against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office," said the police.

Now an independent lawmaker, Norris has not attended the House of Commons since his arrest, though he is still able to vote by proxy.