Shoygu reaffirms Russia’s support for China on Taiwan in talks with Wang Yi

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu reiterated Moscow's consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting with Wang in Beijing, Shoygu noted that "China's ill-wishers continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait."

"I want to confirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue. We proceed from the fact that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China," he said, according to a statement issued by the Security Council.

Shoygu added that Russia is "closely monitoring the policy of accelerated militarization being conducted in Japan" and is ready to intensify foreign policy coordination with Beijing, including within international organizations.

"We are interested in shaping a just multipolar world order, countering neocolonial practices, and building an architecture of equal and indivisible security across the entire Eurasian territory," he said.

Shoygu believed that the situation in various parts of the world continues to deteriorate and that 2026 "has indeed begun very dynamically," with the world observing profound changes in the entire global order.

"In this seemingly short period, just over two months, so many events have occurred that, in the past, they would have fit into a year, probably more," he said.

Wang Yi, for his part, said the effectiveness of Russian-Chinese intergovernmental interaction stems from strong, trusting relationships.

"The high effectiveness of Russian-Chinese intergovernmental interaction is a consequence of deep, trusting relations, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and the search for a balance of interests," he noted.

The top Chinese diplomat highlighted the contribution of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China, which has significantly strengthened bilateral ties.

"The document fully retains its relevance and rightfully serves as a benchmark for equal and mutually respectful communication between the two countries," he stated.

Wang urged Shoygu to make full use of the broad prospects for developing bilateral relations in 2026.

"The Year of the Horse is approaching (celebrated according to the lunar calendar and falls on Feb. 17). May the coming year see China-Russia relations dynamically progress with the energy of the dragon and the horse, opening up new horizons," he said.

Wang added that the post-war global order and fundamental norms of international relations "have been subjected to serious shocks," and it is unacceptable for the world to return to the "law of the jungle" under current conditions.

He said China believes it is necessary, together with Russia, to jointly shape a more just system of global governance.

"China and Russia, as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear responsibility and obligations in terms of… promoting comprehensive and inclusive economic globalization and shaping a more just and rational system of global governance," he said.

As Wang Yi clarified, Beijing and Moscow should promote "a genuine multilateral approach, preserve the international system with the central role of the UN, and uphold just and orderly multipolarity."