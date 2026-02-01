SHOIGU SAYS RUSSIA SUPPORTS CHINAS POSITION ON TAIWAN

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Moscow continues to ‌support Beijing over Taiwan, state ‍news agency TASS reported on Sunday.

China and Russia have forged close ties in recent years and declared a "no limits" strategic partnership days before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not renounced using force to bring it under its control. Beijing has offered Taiwan a "one country, ⁠two systems" model, similar to Hong Kong, though no major political party in Taiwan supports this.

Russia has repeatedly said it opposes Taiwan's independence in any form and considers the island an inseparable part of China.

"We see that China's ill-wishers continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait. For our part, ‌I want to reaffirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue," Shoigu said, according to TASS news agency.

"We proceed from the fact that the government of ‍the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China," he added.

Shoigu, ‍a former Russian ‍defence minister, arrived in China earlier on ⁠Sunday. The Russian Security ‍Council said Shoigu and Wang Yi would meet to discuss security issues.

The trip coincides with talks between Russia, Ukraine and U.S. officials aimed at ending the almost four-year long conflict ⁠between Russia and ‌Ukraine.

Shoigu also met Wang in December in Moscow.







