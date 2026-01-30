US envoy hails Syria-YPG integration deal as ‘historic milestone’

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Friday described the newly announced agreement between the Syrian government and the terrorist organization YPG, operating under the name Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a "historic milestone" toward national reconciliation and stability in Syria.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, Barrack said the deal represents a "significant step toward unity, inclusion and de-escalation," building on previous frameworks aimed at integrating military, security, and administrative structures into state institutions.

The envoy, also the US Ambassador to Türkiye, said the agreement reflects what he described as a shared commitment to preserving Syria's territorial integrity and advancing inclusive governance, while opening the door to broader political participation.

Barrack also highlighted recent measures by Damascus concerning the Kurdish community, including steps related to citizenship restoration, language recognition, and legal protections, describing them as efforts to address long-standing grievances.

According to Barrack, these developments could help restore trust, strengthen state institutions, and create conditions conducive to reconstruction and long-term stability.

Earlier Friday, Syrian media reported that Damascus and the terrorist organization YPG reached a new ceasefire and integration agreement providing for the phased incorporation of the group's military and administrative structures into state institutions.





