UN CHIEF: GLOBAL PROBLEMS WONT BE SOLVED BY ONE POWER CALLING SHOTS

UN Secretary General António Guterres on Thursday criticized the geopolitical behaviour of China and the United States under President Donald Trump.



"Global problems will not be solved by one power calling the shots," said Guterres, who is stepping down at the end of the year, at his last New Year's press conference in New York.



"Nor will they be solved by two powers carving the world into rival spheres of influence," he added.



When asked, Guterres said that by one power he meant the United States and by two powers he was referring to the US and China.



The world must focus on "multipolarity," he said.



"One that is networked, inclusive by design, and capable of creating balance through partnerships. Partnerships in trade, in technology and in international cooperation," Guterres said.

