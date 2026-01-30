Türkiye opposes military action against Iran: FM Hakan Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that Ankara opposes any military intervention against Iran and supports a peaceful, internal resolution of the country's issues by its own people.

"We have told our counterparts at every opportunity that we are against a military intervention targeting Iran," Fidan said, speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul.

"We hope that Iran's internal issues will be resolved peacefully by the Iranian people without any external intervention," he added.

The remarks came after a meeting between the two foreign ministers held in Istanbul on Friday.

Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump's statements that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced, and noncoercive terms."

- 'Regional ownership' of solutions

The foreign minister also said that regional and bilateral issues were discussed in depth during the meeting, stressing that stability and security in the region remain among the core priorities of Türkiye's foreign policy.

"Ensuring the stability and security of our region is one of the fundamental priorities of our foreign policy. We have always advocated that regional problems should be resolved through a sense of regional ownership."

He noted that Türkiye conducts its policies in the Middle East, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus entirely in line with this principle.

Fidan also emphasized that the peace and prosperity of neighboring Iran are of great importance not only for Türkiye but for the broader region.

The minister said developments in Iran are being closely monitored.

"We would like to reiterate our deep sorrow over the loss of lives during the protests and extend our condolences to the Iranian people. It is encouraging that the incidents have largely subsided. We hope that calm will be permanent."

- 'Negotiation and diplomacy'

He also warned that the PKK terrorist organization has been attempting to exploit recent developments, underlining that this poses a danger not only to Türkiye but also to Iran.

Stressing the need for a joint struggle against the PKK, Fidan further highlighted the critical importance of resuming Iran-US nuclear negotiations on constructive grounds in order to reduce regional tensions.

"The negotiations would also pave the way for the lifting of sanctions on Iran and for Iran's integration into the international economic system. These steps would bring significant gains for all parties. At this stage, relations need to be normalized on the basis of a new agreement," Fidan said.

He reiterated that Türkiye, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has consistently conveyed to all counterparts its opposition to any military intervention against Iran.

Recalling that President Erdogan spoke earlier today with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Fidan said: "We repeat once again from here that we are against resorting to military options to resolve problems. We do not believe this would be effective. We advocate negotiation and diplomacy. What has happened in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza remains fresh in our memories. While we are still trying to heal the wounds of the past, opening a new wound in our region would benefit no one."

Pointing out that countries in the region seek peace, stability, and tranquility, Fidan said that all parties are therefore being called to the negotiating table. He added that addressing issues separately once negotiations begin would facilitate reaching solutions.

- 'Israel must end its destabilizing policies in region'

Fidan said he reiterated to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that Türkiye stands ready to provide all necessary support for resolving issues through peaceful means.

"At the same time, we observe that Israel is attempting to persuade the US to carry out a military strike against Iran. These efforts by Israel have the potential to severely damage the already fragile stability of our region. We hope that the US administration will act with prudence and will not allow this to happen. Israel must put an end to its destabilizing policies in the region," he said.

- Latest developments regarding Gaza

Fidan also said that recent developments concerning Gaza were discussed during the meeting.

"Today, the urgent issue before us is to alleviate the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and enable them to look to the future with hope. The second phase of the Gaza peace plan has begun. Our country has made a serious contribution to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. We will continue to play an active role in the next phase as well," he said.

Recalling that Türkiye is part of the Board of Peace mechanisms, Fidan added: "I will also participate in the work of the Gaza Executive Board in order to support the Gaza Administration National Committee and the efforts of the High Representative."

Fidan outlined Türkiye's core objectives regarding Gaza, stating: "Gaza must be governed by Gazans. Gaza's borders must not be altered. Reconstruction in Gaza must be carried out for Gazans, based on the needs and future of the people of Gaza. As Türkiye, we are assuming responsibility and taking initiative based on these principles."

- Ankara, Tehran share determination for regional security

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye remains firmly opposed to any efforts targeting Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

Recalling that an extended de-escalation period had been in place since Jan. 24, Fidan said: "Today, we also heard that an agreement has been reached on integration. We had received messages as of last night. We are, of course, closely examining this agreement. Genuine integration is in Syria's interest. The parties are already aware of the conditions for this."

Fidan underlined the great importance of completing the safe transfer of detainees from prisons to Iraq, adding that Türkiye and Iran are closely monitoring the process of forming a new government in Iraq following parliamentary elections in the country, a common neighbor of both nations.

"In our meeting, we also emphasized the importance of maintaining a secure and stable environment in Iraq for both our countries and our region," Fidan said, adding that Türkiye and Iran share the desire and determination to work closely with the new Iraqi government to be formed.

He stressed that Türkiye and Iran are two key actors in their shared geography.

In this context, Fidan said he sincerely believes that the continuity of contacts between Ankara and Tehran is beneficial not only for bilateral relations but also for regional security and prosperity.

- 'Neither deadlock nor war is a solution'

Asked whether Türkiye had received any concrete message during its talks with the US aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the US, Fidan stressed that they continue to consistently and resolutely implement the foreign policy principles set out by President Erdogan.

Fidan said these principles focus on de-escalating regional conflicts and, if possible, preventing new wars, noting that this approach guides Türkiye's actions in Gaza, Syria, the war in Ukraine, the South Caucasus, and all conflicts across the region.

Emphasizing that the continuation of conflicts paves the way for terrorism, mass migration, poverty, and an intense period of instability with no clear end in sight, Fidan said: "Based on the same logic, we did not, of course, accept such an attack against our neighbor and brother Iran last June. Nor is it possible for us to endorse any future attack in light of these principles. We believe that acting through dialogue and a path to resolution is the only correct way."

Fidan said they have held very intensive exchanges with his counterpart Araghchi on the matter, adding: "We more or less have an idea of under what conditions Iran can negotiate, how far it can go on certain points. This is an issue we have been following for years."

He said that Erdogan has been working intensively to resolve the core disputes between Iran and the US, particularly the nuclear file and several other issues.

Fidan added that he held lengthy talks with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, consulted with regional counterparts, and exchanged views with Araghchi, emphasizing that continued dialogue with all sides, including the US, allows ideas to mature, understanding to deepen, and concrete steps to emerge as the process evolves.

Fidan further said that he also discussed new perspectives with his counterpart Araghchi today, saying: "Of course, he represents a system and a state, and there are limitations and instructions he is bound by. In that light, he is trying to fulfill his duty properly. The American side has a similar system as well. Taking all these systems into account, hopefully we can find a middle ground."

The minister said the region can neither endure the consequences of a sudden and devastating war nor benefit from Iran being pushed into prolonged isolation, which could steer Tehran toward policies not accepted by the region.

"Neither deadlock nor war is a solution. What is needed is a solution and peace, and we are working with all our strength toward that. Countries in the region are also supporting this. Hopefully, we will make some progress on this issue," he said.

- 'Era of cooperation'

Fidan pointed to Türkiye's stance on regional expansionism, saying: "In our region, we want to see a lasting system take root in which everyone respects one another's borders, rights, legal order, security, and national security."

Noting that the world is living in the age of nation-states, Fidan said: "We do not want a system established elsewhere in the world to be imposed on our region. Just as we do not want Turkish expansionism, Arab expansionism, or Persian expansionism, we also do not want to see Israeli expansionism."

Referring to Israel's attacks in the region, Fidan said: "Israel's attacks in the region, particularly on Lebanon and Iran in the context of Palestine, its occupations in Syria, and its attack on Qatar, are clear signs and evidence of its expansionist ambitions in the region."

"These must be brought to an end as soon as possible, and Israel must be brought to a framework in which it respects the borders of other countries in the region, including the State of Palestine," he added.

The minister also stressed that countries in the region are not "weak or helpless."

"Every country has its own capacity, its own ground for struggle, and its determination. Countries are coming together. The era is now an era of cooperation," Fidan said, stressing that Israel's abandonment of regional expansionist policies and recognition of the State of Palestine would serve both Israel's interests and regional peace.