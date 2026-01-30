Philippines Mayon volcano on alert level 3, people warned to stay away

The Philippines' Mayon volcano remains at alert level 3 after effusive eruptions have been monitored for 23 consecutive days, as authorities warned residents to stay away, local media reported on Friday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Mayon Volcano remains highly active, producing incandescent lava flows, pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), and frequent rockfalls, according to local media outlet Inquirer.

In the 24 hours leading up to midnight on Friday, Phivolcs recorded 21 volcanic earthquakes, 351 rockfall events, and 64 pyroclastic density currents.

Observations also noted the release of 1,474 tons of sulfur dioxide and a volcanic plume rising 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above the crater, drifting northwest and west-southwest.

Authorities warned that ongoing hazards include rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, lava fountaining, moderate explosions, and lahars, particularly during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the 6-kilometer (3.72-mile) Permanent Danger Zone around the volcano.

Mayon has erupted more than 50 times over the past 500 years.



