‘We ran outside in terror’: Venezuelans recall chaos during US raid on Maduro

Residents living near the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas, where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was detained by US forces, have described scenes of chaos, fear and confusion following a nighttime raid marked by explosions, power outages and hurried evacuations.

People living in and around the sprawling military complex told Anadolu they were jolted awake by powerful blasts, rushed outside in terror and were escorted by soldiers to safer areas as the situation unfolded.

The raid took place at 1.45 am local time (0545GMT) on Jan. 3, when US forces launched an operation targeting Maduro at the Fuerte Tiuna military complex, one of Venezuela's most strategic and heavily guarded sites.

Anadolu correspondent visited the area to observe current conditions and speak with residents about their experiences that night.

Covering about 15 square kilometers (5.8 square miles), the vast complex houses the Defense Ministry, military residences, universities and numerous workplaces.

In the aftermath of the US operation, residents described what they called a "silent reaction" across the area.

Venezuelan flags were seen hanging from balconies of nearby homes, while slogans reading "Freedom for Maduro" appeared on walls near the entrance to the base.





- 'BUILDING WE LIVED IN COULD HAVE BEEN MISSILE TARGET'

Residents said the events of that night remain vivid.

They recalled being awakened by violent explosions, followed almost immediately by a complete power outage.

Residents of Fuerte Tiuna recalled fleeing their homes in "great terror" and "fear," explaining that soldiers waiting outside evacuated them to a secure area.

One resident, Etten Carvallo, said the first explosion filled him with panic.

"The soldiers were downstairs and told us to leave immediately because the building we lived in could have been a missile target," he said.

Describing the chaos, Carvallo added:

"All the electricity went out. When the first explosions were heard, I ran downstairs with my 7-year-old daughter.

Some people were coming down without even properly getting dressed. Children were clinging to their parents in fear."





- 'I SAW SOME PEOPLE VOMITING FROM FEAR'

Another resident, Edwin Gomez, said he has been unable to shake the trauma of the night of Jan. 3.

"I saw some people vomiting from fear. It was truly terrifying. It was horrifying, because as Venezuelans we had never witnessed anything like this," he said.

Pointing to the widespread panic, Gomez continued:

"There was no electricity. As we went down the stairs, we heard children screaming and crying. Most people were deeply affected. Everyone was fleeing in terror, trying to get out.

At first we did not understand what was happening because we never expected something like this. Of course, once we heard the helicopters, we began to realize what was going on."

Delcy Sojo, another resident, said she had gone to bed late that night.

"After turning off my computer and television, I started hearing noises. When I looked out the window, I saw a lot of fire. We were all very scared. We started shouting and running, saying they were invading us," she said.

Sojo, who has high blood pressure, said she spent the night in the hospital and has struggled to sleep since.

Laura Fareirira said a neighbor died of a heart attack following the attack.

"Right after the first bombing, we woke up in terror. We did not understand what was happening. The electricity was out. I could see some of the explosions. It was horrifying, and we truly did not know what was going on," she said.

According to information obtained by Anadolu, more than 150 fighter jets, along with drones, helicopters and special forces, took off from 20 US air bases and carried out the operation targeting Fuerte Tiuna at 1.45 am local time (0545GMT) on Jan. 3.

More than 100 people were killed in the attacks, including 47 Venezuelan soldiers and 32 Cuban special security personnel.

In addition to Fuerte Tiuna, US airstrikes also targeted La Carlota Air Base, La Guaira Port, El Libertador Air Base and Higuerote Airport.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken from a secure residence inside Fuerte Tiuna and transferred to the US.





