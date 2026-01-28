Russia says 2 sailors of tanker seized by US freed

Two Russian sailors of the Marinera oil tanker seized by the US on Jan. 7 have been released, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Two Russian sailors have been released and are on their way home to Russia," Zakharova told state news agency TASS.

The Marinera was seized by US forces in the North Atlantic Ocean for alleged violations of sanctions, and Washington has described the tanker as part of Venezuela's "shadow fleet" transporting oil subject to American restrictions.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the seizure was justified under the sanctions.





