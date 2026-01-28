Putin congratulates CAR President Touadera on re-election

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart Faustin Archange Touadera for winning a third term in last month's election, and the two discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in a phone call, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

Putin congratulated Touadera on his "landslide" victory in the Dec. 28 presidential election and conveyed his sincere wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the Central African people.

"The CAR President, for his part, thanked the Russian leader for his multifaceted support in strengthening the country's sovereignty and security," the statement added.

After addressing current issues in political, trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing friendly bilateral ties.





