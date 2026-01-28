North Korea says conducted 'large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system' test

North Korea on Wednesday confirmed the test-firing of a large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system, as leader Kim Jong Un said an upcoming ruling party congress will outline next-stage plans to further strengthen the country's nuclear war deterrent, state news agency KCNA reported.

The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted the test on Tuesday to verify the effectiveness of a rocket launcher system upgraded with new technology.

Kim personally oversaw the launch, accompanied by senior officials.

Four rockets were fired during the test, striking a target in waters 358.5 kilometers (222.7 miles) from the launch point.

Kim said the test marked "a great significance in improving the effectiveness of our strategic deterrent," claiming technical upgrades had maximized the system's strike capability.

"I am sure that no other country would acquire such technology or possess such capability in a few years at least," he said, warning that the results would pose a serious threat to forces seeking military confrontation with Pyongyang.

Kim also said that the next Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea will clarify future plans to further bolster the nation's nuclear war deterrent, reaffirming that building reliable offensive capabilities remains a core line of the party's national defense policy.

On Tuesday, Japan and South Korean governments said North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.

The launches were the second this month after Jan. 4 when South Korean President Lee Jae Myung kicked off a state visit to China.





