Trump says US has 'big armada' deployed to Middle East, hopes it will not be used

President Donald Trump reiterated that the US deployed a substantial naval force to the Middle East amid heightened tension with Iran.

"We have a big armada going over there right now, and hopefully we won't have to use it, but it's very powerful, bigger than what we have in Venezuela that we sent over that worked out so well," Trump said in a radio interview released on Tuesday.

The US deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East on Monday "to promote regional security and stability."

According to the media reports, the US also moved additional Patriot and THAAD air defense systems to the Middle East.

"We have a big Armada going over there, and we'll see. Hopefully, we won't have to use it," Trump said.

Tens of thousands rallied across Iranian cities to voice economic grievances, prompting Trump to warn of US intervention if protesters are killed, though he later softened his rhetoric after claiming Tehran stopped killings following his warning.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would provoke a "swift and comprehensive" response.