Trump hails release of political prisoners in Venezuela

US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed the ongoing release of political prisoners in Venezuela.

"I am pleased to report that Venezuela is releasing its Political Prisoners at a rapid rate, which rate will be increasing over the coming short period of time," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"I'd like to thank the leadership of Venezuela for agreeing to this powerful humanitarian gesture!" he added.

Venezuelan authorities have freed more than 100 people identified as political detainees, the Caracas-based human rights group Foro Penal said Sunday.

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said detainees held under the presidency of Nicolas Maduro would be released, in her first media appearance since Maduro was captured by US special forces on Jan. 3.



