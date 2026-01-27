Trump, al-Sharaa discuss Syria’s transitional phase, security, bilateral cooperation

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed developments in Syria's transitional phase, efforts to enhance security and stability, and prospects for bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves regional and international stability.

According to a statement by the Syrian Presidency, Sharaa received a "lengthy" phone call from Trump.

Al-Sharaa reaffirmed Syria's "full commitment to the unity of its territory and its national sovereignty," stressing the state's keenness on "preserving its institutions" and "strengthening civil peace."

He also emphasized "the importance of unifying international efforts to prevent the return of terrorist organizations, foremost among them Daesh."

Al-Sharaa said the "new Syria" is adopting "an approach of openness" and is extending its hand for cooperation with all international parties "on the basis of mutual interests and mutual respect."

The statement added that the two leaders agreed on "the necessity of prioritizing dialogue" in resolving regional disputes, with al-Sharaa stressing that "active diplomacy is the only way to overcome the region's protracted crises."

For his part, Trump expressed support for "the aspirations of the Syrian people to build a unified and strong state," and welcomed the ceasefire agreement, describing it as "a pivotal step toward ending the conflict."

He also praised the understandings related to "the integration of military forces, including the SDF, into official state institutions."

On the economic front, Trump expressed Washington's readiness to support Syria's reconstruction efforts "by encouraging investment and creating an attractive environment for capital," stressing that Syria's economic stability is "a cornerstone of stability in the Middle East," the statement said.

Earlier, Trump said that he had a "great" conversation with his Syrian counterpart.

"I had a great conversation with the highly respected president of Syria," Trump told reporters before leaving for the state of Iowa.

Trump said all of the things having to do with Syria and that area are "working out very, very well."

"So, we're very happy about it," he added.