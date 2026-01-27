French National Assembly passes bill to ban social media for children aged under 15

French lawmakers have approved a bill that would ban social media use for children under the age of 15, a move championed by President Emmanuel Macron as a way to protect minors.

The bill was adopted by the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, by a vote of 130 to 21 following a lengthy session on Monday evening.

The legislation will now be sent to the Senate for further consideration before it can become law.

Macron welcomed the vote through US social media company X, calling it a "major step" toward protecting French children and teenagers.

He said it is now up to the Senate to continue this "constructive work" so that the ban can be effective from the start of the next school year.

"Because our children's minds are not for sale. Not to American platforms, nor to Chinese networks," he said.

"Because their dreams should not be dictated by algorithms. Because we don't want an anxious generation, but a generation that believes in France, the Republic, and its values."

The president concluded by saying that he will ensure that by Sept. 1, and that French children and teenagers will "finally be protected."





