Erdoğan welcomes Nigerian counterpart with official ceremony in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday welcomed his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with an official ceremony in the capital, Ankara.

Tinubu's motorcade was greeted by 103 cavalry units on the avenue leading to the Presidential Complex, symbolizing the 103rd anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Erdoğan personally welcomed Tinubu at the main entrance of the complex, where both leaders stood for the national anthems of the two countries, performed by a military band.

The two leaders posed for photographs in front of the national flags before proceeding to bilateral and inter-delegational talks.

They are also expected to attend a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements and hold a joint press conference.

The ceremony was attended by senior Turkish officials, including ministers, presidential advisors, and the Ankara governor.