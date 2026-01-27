Iran police seize 108 Starlink satellite devices amid internet shutdown

Iran's police have seized 108 Starlink satellite internet devices in raids across the country amid a near-total internet shutdown following anti-government protests, a senior police official said Tuesday.

Hossein Rahimi, head of Iran's Economic Security Police, said the devices were uncovered during efforts to curb the illegal entry and distribution of prohibited communications equipment, with 51 devices seized in the country's west.

Rahimi said Iranian authorities now classify Starlink satellite systems as "anti-security" items, adding that police will take firm and uncompromising action against anyone found possessing or distributing the equipment.

He did not provide details on potential penalties or whether arrests were made, stressing that enforcement operations would continue.

Iranian authorities have imposed an internet blackout following a wave of anti-government protests that swept the country last month, triggered by a sharp depreciation of the local currency and a worsening economic crisis.

President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged public anger and pledged to work to improve conditions.