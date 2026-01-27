From design to mass production: Domestic wings take flight

Mehmet Demiroğlu, General Manager of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), described 2025 as a "super year" for the company in his statement.



Demiroğlu pointed out that both TUSAŞ and Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry have broken many records, stating that the most important of these was the export agreement for KAAN to Indonesia. Demiroğlu said:

" Türkiye's most comprehensive, most expensive, and highest-value export in the history of the Republic so far, a figure close to 15 billion dollars. This was a very serious motivation and energy source for us, for the KAAN program, for TUSAŞ, and for our country.

As the year ended, we had the opportunity to announce a 30-aircraft agreement for HÜRJET with Spain. We managed to sell jet aircraft and training aircraft not only to countries in Türkiye's immediate region of influence but also to Europe, to a NATO member country.

This was a huge step for both TUSAŞ and the country. 2025 was a year full of gains and successes, but also one where we took on a lot of responsibility. We achieved this success with our unmanned aerial vehicles as well. Both our ANKA and AKSUNGUR sales continued, as did the tests of ANKA III. We achieved many firsts in terms of testing. We hope these successes will continue to grow in 2026."

Demiroğlu stated that for their export successes in 2025 to continue, they must now focus on their delivery.



Emphasizing that being able to sell is an achievement, but being able to deliver on time will elevate this success to another level, Demiroğlu made the following assessments:

"TUSAŞ will now focus on mass production. We will still be engaged in sales, and we will be testing our new platforms, but our main priority will be delivery-focused for HÜRJET, HÜRKUŞ, and our unmanned vehicles. GÖKBEY has started mass production, and its deliveries will continue to increase. At the same time, our new platforms, the new platforms of HÜRJET, will begin flying.



Most importantly, the P1 prototype of KAAN will begin its flights this year, and the P2 prototype will follow suit, also flying within this year. As you know, we had a few flights, but the main platforms for the flights we will be conducting are currently under construction. Towards the middle of this year, we will all see those flights, which will be an important milestone for us."