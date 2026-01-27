Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria say crisis in Libya must be resolved internally

Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria said Monday that resolving the crisis in Libya must be an internal, Libyan-led process and called for shielding Tripoli from regional and international rivalries.

The remarks came in a final statement following a meeting in Tunis of Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held within the framework of the Trilateral Consultation Mechanism on Libya.

Launched in 2017 and suspended in 2019, the trilateral mechanism was revived in May 2025 with a consultative meeting in Cairo bringing together the foreign ministers of the three countries.

According to the statement, the ministers affirmed that "the solution must be Libyan-Libyan without excluding any party," with the ultimate goal of building a unified state with stable institutions that ensure security, development and prosperity while safeguarding the resources of the Libyan people.

They emphasized that "Libya's supreme national interest should serve as the guiding compass of the trilateral track, which supports and complements regional and UN-led efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement reflecting the aspirations of Libyans."

The ministers urged all Libyan parties to prioritize dialogue, overcome divisions and move forward with unifying all military and security institutions.

They also highlighted the need to intensify efforts to hold presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously as a pathway to ending divisions, unifying institutions and meeting the aspirations of the Libyan people.

The statement underscored "the importance of keeping Libya insulated from regional and international polarization and rejecting all forms of foreign interference in Libyan internal affairs, enabling Libyans to forge internal consensus without tutelage or imposition."

The ministers further called for "strengthening economic integration across Libya to advance comprehensive economic and social development."

Nafti, Abdelatty and Attaf said Libya's security and stability are "an integral part of Arab collective security," stressing the need to "deepen consultation and coordination within a comprehensive and integrated vision."

Libya, Egypt's western neighbor, remains divided between two rival governments: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls western Libya, and a parallel administration appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and headed by Osama Hammad, based in Benghazi and overseeing eastern Libya and much of the south.

The UN has for years been working to resolve institutional disputes that have stalled parliamentary and presidential elections in the oil-rich country.