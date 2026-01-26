Türkiye rejects claims that Syrian Army operations are coordinated with instructions in Turkish

Türkiye on Monday rejected the claim that the Syrian Army's operations are being coordinated from a Damascus government headquarters with instructions given in Turkish, calling the allegations "false."

"The footage in question shows the prevention of illegal attempts to cross into our borders and was originally shared in 2021," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) said in a statement released on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The center added that the images were "deliberately re-circulated after being manipulated through editing and the addition of Arabic audio."

"It is of importance that our friends, brothers and neighbours with whom we have shared common values for centuries across this region to remain vigilant and exercise due caution against such disinformation," DMM said.