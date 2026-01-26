RUSSIAS PUTIN HOSTS MALAYSIAN KING SULTAN IBRAHIM IN ST. PETERSBURG

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar during their meeting at the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, January 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday hosted Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, the Kremlin presidential press service reported.

The meeting was held in the Twenty-Column Hall of the Hermitage Museum, which houses one of the world's largest art collections.

Putin and Sultan Ibrahim held a one-on-one meeting following a tour of the museum, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived in St. Petersburg on Sunday at Putin's special invitation, the Malaysian king announced on US social media platform Facebook on Sunday.

In August 2025, Sultan Ibrahim paid an official visit to Moscow, becoming the first Malaysian monarch to visit Russia since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1967.