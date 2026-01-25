VOTING UNDERWAY IN FINAL PHASE OF MYANMARS GENERAL ELECTIONS

Voting is underway in the third and final phase of Myanmar's general elections, held in 63 townships across the country, local media said Sunday.

Polling began in the morning and will continue until 4 pm local time (0930GMT), according to Myanmar Radio and Television.

Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the country's acting president, visited polling stations in the Mandalay region.

Phase two of the voting was held on Jan. 11 in 100 townships nationwide, while phase one took place on Dec. 28 in 102 townships.

Earlier this month, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Htun, head of the junta's information team, said a new parliament would convene in March following the completion of the elections, with a new government expected to take office in April.

The elections will determine members of the Union Parliament, including both the lower and upper houses, as well as state and regional legislatures. The newly formed parliament will then elect a president, who will form the next government.

Myanmar's previous elected government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, was ousted in a 2021 coup, plunging the country into more than four years of emergency rule.

The current polling process is the first election since then.

Myanmar has a bicameral parliament with 664 seats-440 in the lower house, 224 in the upper house.

Forty political parties were dissolved in 2023, including the National League for Democracy. In the current vote, at least six parties — with nearly 5,000 candidates — are taking part.

At the regional level, 57 parties are in the race. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party has put up over 1,000 candidates.



