Trump’s remarks belittling role of NATO troops in Afghanistan 'not acceptable’: Australian premier

US President Donald Trump's remarks belittling NATO troops' contributions in Afghanistan are "not acceptable," said Australia's prime minister on Sunday.

"They're not acceptable, and I note that President Trump has made a new statement overnight as well, in which he's acknowledged the (troops') contribution," Anthony Albanese said in a television interview.

A total of 47 Australians died in Afghanistan, and more than 260 were wounded, despite Trump's claims last week that after the 2001 terrorist attacks on the US, the allies did send "some troops to Afghanistan" but that "they stayed a little back, a little off the frontlines."

Albanese added: "Those 47 Australian families who will be hurt by these comments, they deserve our absolute respect, our admiration; the bravery that was shown by 40,000 Australians in Afghanistan."

Trump on Thursday told Fox News of the US' NATO allies, "We've never needed them," adding that US has been "very good to Europe and to many other countries. It has to be a two-way street," suggesting that NATO allies have not upheld their obligations to the US.

Trump has a long history of disparaging the NATO alliance and the US' long-time partners. On damage control, Trump on Saturday posted remarks on his Truth Social platform praising British troops.

But the remarks had already rankled numerous allies, including Poland, Norway, Denmark, Italy, and the UK.

The aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the US is the only time NATO has ever invoked its Article 5, saying that an attack on one member is an attack on all, with member states sending thousands of troops to Afghanistan in response.

Hitting back at Trump's claims, Albanese said Australian troops "were certainly on the frontlines in order to, along with our other allies, to defend democracy and freedom and to defend our national interests. They deserve our respect."

More than 39,000 Australian soldiers served in Afghanistan for 20 years. Australia withdrew from the country in 2021.

In 2024, Canberra stripped a number of its military officers of distinguished service medals over war crimes in Afghanistan.