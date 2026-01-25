US delegation discusses with Israeli premier implementing Gaza ceasefire phase 2, envoy says

A US delegation met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem to discuss progress and planning for the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire framework, US envoy Steve Witkoff said Sunday.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, Witkoff said the delegation also included Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum.

Saturday's talks focused on "continued progress and implementation planning for Phase 2 of President Donald Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza," the statement said, adding that the United States and Israel are advancing the plan together "in close partnership."

The talks were described as "constructive and positive," with both sides aligned on next steps and underscoring "the importance of continued cooperation on all matters critical to the region."

Earlier Sunday, Israeli Army Radio reported that the US had reached an understanding with Netanyahu's office regarding the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid what it described as a "sharp dispute within Israel's political and security establishment."

The Rafah crossing, linking Gaza and Egypt, was slated to reopen in October under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement that took effect Oct. 10, but Israel did not comply.

While Ali Shaath, head of a technocratic committee tasked with running Gaza, announced that the Rafah crossing would reopen next week during a televised speech following the signing of the "Board of Peace" charter in Davos, the Israeli side has not confirmed this.

An Israeli official linked the reopening of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing to the recovery of the remains of the last captive from Gaza, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The second phase of the agreement stipulates the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian factions, an additional withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the United Nations estimates will cost about $70 billion.

The first phase included a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange involving the release of Israeli captives in return for Palestinian prisoners. However, Tel Aviv has continued to violate the agreement on a daily basis.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,600 victims, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,300 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left Gaza in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks, killing 484 Palestinians and wounding 1,321, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.