Pope urges intensified efforts for peace in Ukraine, other conflict zones

Pope Leo XIV delivers his speech from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer in the Vatican on January 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for intensified international efforts to end the war in Ukraine and urged prayers for peace in all regions affected by conflict, including the Middle East.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square, the pontiff said Ukraine continues to face "relentless attacks," leaving civilians exposed to harsh winter conditions, Vatican News reported.

"Even in these days, Ukraine continues to be struck by relentless attacks, leaving entire populations exposed to the cold of winter," he said.

"I follow what is happening with sorrow, I am close to those who suffer, and I pray for them," the pope added, warning that the prolonged conflict is having "ever more serious consequences for civilians," widening divisions between peoples and pushing a just and lasting peace further away.

"I urge everyone to intensify their efforts to end the war," he said.

His remarks came as Ukrainian and Russian mediators are expected to hold face-to-face talks promoted by the US in Abu Dhabi, with a second round of US-brokered negotiations reportedly planned for next weekend.

Urging them to be builders of peace "at home, at school, in sports, everywhere," he said violence should be rejected "neither in words nor in actions."