Russia expresses gratitude to UAE for hosting trilateral talks with Ukraine, US

Russia has expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for hosting trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US, Emirati media reported on Sunday.

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's presidential envoy for international economic and investment cooperation, conveyed the message during a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the state news agency WAM said.

Dmitriev relayed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and thanked the UAE for hosting the talks, which WAM said are part of efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and finding diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

Trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US concluded Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with Kyiv and Washington hailing the talks and announcing conversations will resume next week.

The meeting also addressed cooperation and joint action between the UAE and Russia, with a focus on opportunities to further develop ties across economic, investment and development sectors, the agency said.