Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Saturday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed in a statement on Telegram that its forces captured the village of Starytsia, situated about 43 kilometers (27 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

A day earlier, the ministry also claimed that its forces had taken control of the village of Symynivka, just 8 kilometers (5 miles) northwest of Starytsia.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war, which will enter its fifth year next month.



