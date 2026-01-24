Trump threatens 100% tariff on Canada if Ottawa makes deal with China

US President Donald Trump threatened Saturday to impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods entering America if Ottawa reaches a trade agreement with Beijing.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The US president called Prime Minister Mark Carney "governor" and said he would be "sorely mistaken" if he allowed Canada to become a "drop off port" for Chinese products destined for the American market.

He predicted dire consequences for Canada from closer economic ties with Beijing, and said: "China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life."

Canadian officials did not immediately respond publicly to Trump's tariff threat.

Last week, Canada announced it had reached a trade agreement in principle with Beijing following Carney's China visit, easing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for reduced duties on Canadian agricultural exports.

Trump said Friday that Canada opposes his proposed "Golden Dome" protection over Greenland, and "voted in favor of doing business with China," instead.

Relations between Washington and Ottawa have deteriorated sharply since Trump took office in January, as Carney seeks to counter US tariffs imposed during the president's first year while resisting appeals for Canada to become the 51st US state.

Amid the deteriorating ties, Trump withdrew Canada's invitation Thursday to join his "Board of Peace" in apparent retaliation for Carney's remarks at the World Economic Forum.