Federal agents shoot another ⁠person in Minneapolis - governor

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday that federal agents deployed in Minneapolis as part of a sweeping immigration crackdown had carried out "another horrific shooting," less than three weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

Published January 24,2026
Federal agents have shot another ⁠person in Minneapolis, said Minnesota Governor Tim ‍Walz, who called for an immediate ‌end to ‍the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations in the state.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning," Walz wrote ⁠on social media platform X. "This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out ‌of Minnesota. Now."

Minneapolis officials said they were looking into reports that a man ‍had been shot in ‍south Minneapolis.

"We ‍ask the public ⁠to remain ‍calm and avoid the immediate area," a post by the City of ⁠Minneapolis ‌read.