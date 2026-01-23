UK premier, NATO chief discuss progress on Arctic security

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday discussed progress made by allied nations on Arctic security and agreed on the need to enhance security cooperation.

In a phone call, Starmer and Rutte discussed the NATO chief's meetings at Davos, and the progress made by allies on Arctic security in recent days, according to a statement by the UK premier's office.

The pair agreed that it was vital that NATO Allies continued to work together to step up security cooperation in the region.

"The UK stood ready to play its full part," Starmer reiterated.

US President Donald Trump has sought to acquire mineral-rich Greenland, citing national security and increasing Russian and Chinese influence. His bid, however, drew opposition from European countries, against whom he threatened to impose tariffs.

After a meeting with Rutte on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, he announced that a framework for a future deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been established, and also backed off from the tariff threat.