YPG/SDG terror group supporters arrested in Brussels after attacks on police officers

Belgium's Federal Prosecutor's Office told Anadolu on Friday that three supporters of the YPG/SDG terror organization were arrested in Brussels for injuring police officers during demonstrations.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that the investigation was launched following disturbances caused by YPG/SDG supporters in Brussels on Jan. 21.

"During the demonstration, several objects were thrown at the police, including stones, glass bottles, and street furniture. A total of nine police officers were injured," it noted.

Brussels Capital Region police detained four suspects aged between 19 and 47, three of whom have prior convictions for assault and battery.

"The four suspects were placed in the custody of the public prosecutor's office, which decided to refer the case to an investigating judge for assault and battery resulting in incapacity for work of an officer, as well as for armed rebellion," said the statement.

The investigative judge issued arrest warrants for three of the four suspects.

Earlier this week, YPG/SDG sympathizers caused disturbances in front of EU institutions and were met with a strong police response.





