YPG/SDF terror group executed 22 soldiers after ceasefire deal in northern Syria

Unverified reports on social media said the YPG/SDF terror organization carried out the mass execution of 22 soldiers in Syria's northern Ayn al-Arab region following the announcement of a cease-fire deal.

The reports said the soldiers were detained after laying down their arms and later executed by YPG/SDF elements. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the identities of those responsible have not been independently verified.

Videos on social media appear to show the soldiers being gathered at a single location and subjected to a mass execution. Anadolu has not independently verified the authenticity of the footage or the full details of the incident.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said Friday that at least 22 civilians, including three children, were killed by YPG/SDF forces in northern Raqqa province last week.

The rights group said it verified that none of the victims had taken part in hostilities against the SDF and described the incidents as the "direct targeting and killing" of civilians, calling them a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law and civilian protections."

SNHR demanded independent and transparent investigations to identify those responsible and ensure accountability.





