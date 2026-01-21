 Contact Us
News World Syrian Army says civilians, soldiers killed by SDF booby traps in Syria

Syrian Army says civilians, soldiers killed by SDF booby traps in Syria

The Syrian Army accused the YPG/SDF of planting landmines and explosives in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Aleppo, resulting in civilian and military casualties and warning residents to avoid former SDF sites.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published January 21,2026
Subscribe
SYRIAN ARMY SAYS CIVILIANS, SOLDIERS KILLED BY SDF BOOBY TRAPS IN SYRIA

The Syrian Army said Wednesday that a number of civilians and soldiers were killed in explosions of landmines and explosive devices planted by the YPG/SDF terrorist group in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and eastern Aleppo.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army's Operation Command called on civilians in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and eastern Aleppo "not to enter the sites or tunnels of the SDF organization" in northeastern Syria.

"The SDF organization and PKK terrorists booby-trapped doors, corridors, and tunnels, and planted explosive devices disguised as rocks and construction bricks," it said.

According to the statement, the SDF also rigged with explosives "household furniture and vehicles in most of their former sites, in addition to the houses where they had been stationed and areas near public roads."