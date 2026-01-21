Syrian Army says civilians, soldiers killed by SDF booby traps in Syria

The Syrian Army said Wednesday that a number of civilians and soldiers were killed in explosions of landmines and explosive devices planted by the YPG/SDF terrorist group in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and eastern Aleppo.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the army's Operation Command called on civilians in Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and eastern Aleppo "not to enter the sites or tunnels of the SDF organization" in northeastern Syria.

"The SDF organization and PKK terrorists booby-trapped doors, corridors, and tunnels, and planted explosive devices disguised as rocks and construction bricks," it said.

According to the statement, the SDF also rigged with explosives "household furniture and vehicles in most of their former sites, in addition to the houses where they had been stationed and areas near public roads."



