Germany, Kenya agree to deepen political dialogue, expand cooperation during Wadephul visit

Germany and Kenya on Wednesday agreed to deepen political dialogue and expand cooperation on regional security, climate action, and economic ties during talks held in Nairobi as part of a two-day official visit by German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul.

Speaking after bilateral discussions with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Wadephul said the two sides had reached a shared understanding on the need for closer coordination on regional and global stability.

He said Germany and Kenya were working jointly to address the link between climate pressures and violent extremism, telling reporters that "conflicts about scarcer resources are exacerbating and in order to halt tendencies of radicalization, Germany and Kenya have launched the initiative on climate change and the prevention of extremism at the global counter terrorism forum."

Wadephul added that "we have a common interest in fighting terrorism and radical extremism that also threatens us in Europe."

The German minister used the Nairobi talks to draw a clear line between emerging political ideas and established global institutions, arguing that international peace efforts cannot be detached from the United Nations framework.

Against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's proposal for a new global "Board of Peace," the German foreign minister stressed that the UN remains the central platform for conflict resolution, even as he acknowledged that the body must adapt and become more effective to respond to today's crises.

He framed Germany's position as one rooted in reform rather than replacement, signaling skepticism toward parallel structures that could dilute global coordination.

Wadephul indicated that Berlin views engagement, accountability and modernization within the UN system as more credible paths to peace than ad hoc alternatives, especially at a time when geopolitical fragmentation and unilateral approaches risk weakening multilateral decision-making.

The German foreign minister also praised Kenya's regional role, saying "Kenya plays a key mediator role in the region and shoulders significant responsibility for peace and security in Somalia and in Haiti."

He said discussions also focused on trade and investment, noting that "we also spoke about how to unlock unused potential in our trade and investment relations," particularly in renewables, hydrogen, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Wadephul said he was keen to see stronger private-sector engagement. "I want to see more German business invest in Kenya, which is why I brought a business delegation with me."

He added that "skilled migration, vocational training and digitization are further topics of mutual interest we spoke about."

Mudavadi described the visit as a strong signal of the depth of relations between Nairobi and Berlin, saying: "This visit is therefore a clear demonstration of the cordial and mutually beneficial relations between our two countries founded on shared values of democracy, multilateralism, respect for international law, and a common commitment to a just, peaceful and sustainable global order."

He said the two sides had held "extensive bilateral discussions aimed at deepening cooperation in key priority areas, including migration and mobility, climate change and renewable energy, peace and security, and multilateral cooperation."

Wadephul arrived in Nairobi earlier Wednesday accompanied by a business delegation and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Kenya's ambassador to Germany, Stella Mokaya Orina.





