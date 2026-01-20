Zelenskiy staying in Kyiv after Russian strikes, not going to Davos for now, Axios reporter says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is ⁠staying in Kyiv for now following ‍large-scale Russian strikes overnight and ‌is ‍not going to Davos at the moment, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy might go to the World ⁠Economic Forum if he has a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to sign the "prosperity ‌deal", the reporter added, citing an Ukrainian official.

Reuters could not immediately confirm ‍the report.

Russia attacked ‍Ukraine overnight ‍with more ⁠than 300 ‍drones and a "significant" number of ballistic and cruise missiles.

























