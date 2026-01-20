Russia says it received US draft charter for Gaza Board of Peace

Russia has received a draft charter from the United States for the proposed Board of Peace on Gaza, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

"We recently received specific proposals, a draft charter for this structure, and so on," Lavrov told a press conference.

Lavrov stressed that despite ongoing global debates over recent US actions, Moscow views the current White House leadership as practical in its approach to international coalitions.

"I assure you that the administration of (US President) Donald Trump --despite all the actions currently being widely discussed in the world -- is an administration of pragmatists. And it realizes the need not just to unite a large number of (countries) under its command, but also to fully take into account their legitimate interests," he said.

Trump last week announced the formation of a Board of Peace on Gaza, extending invitations to leaders of several nations, including Russia and Belarus, to join the initiative.



