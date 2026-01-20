President Trump posts image of himself holding US flag in Greenland

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted an image on social media showing Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, as "GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026."

In the image on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, Trump is shown alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The image shows a piece of land with a sign reading "Greenland. US TERRITORY EST. 2026," with Trump standing and holding a US flag.

Trump has said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security reasons and to deter rivals in the Arctic. He has also threatened tariffs on European allies who opposed US control of Greenland and sent a small number of troops to the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory. The proposal and tariff threat have met a broad European backlash.



